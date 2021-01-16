Raymond James Increases PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$14.25

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSK. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.39.

TSE:PSK opened at C$10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 281.77%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

