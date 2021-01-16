Raymond James Lowers Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

