Raymond James Raises Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $19.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. Everi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, analysts expect that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $97,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,220.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,750 shares of company stock worth $2,102,463 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Everi by 11.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Everi by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

