Raymond James Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,455 call options on the company. This is an increase of 790% compared to the typical daily volume of 388 call options.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Raymond James by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $102.94. 597,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.72.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.