Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,757,000 after buying an additional 293,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,554 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $82.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $83.55.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

