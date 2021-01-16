Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,689,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,660,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,953,000 after purchasing an additional 248,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.