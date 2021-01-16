Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 254 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ONEOK by 195.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 41.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

