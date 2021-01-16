Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 331 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RPM International by 4.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in RPM International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in RPM International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

RPM opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

