Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 13,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in CyrusOne by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CyrusOne by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,010,000 after purchasing an additional 413,315 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,937 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

