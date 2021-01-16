Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Relx were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

