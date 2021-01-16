Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $917,000 Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA opened at $118.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $121.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

