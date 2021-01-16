Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,346.55.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,405.74 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,453.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.12, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,363.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,263.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

