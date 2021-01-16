Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,634 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 126,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 95,718 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD opened at $127.38 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $149.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

