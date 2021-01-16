Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 254 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $213.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $216.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

