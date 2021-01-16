Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 865 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $160.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

