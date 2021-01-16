Raymond James Upgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRH. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

