Raymond James Weighs in on Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO) (TSE:ESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.00 million.

Shares of ESN opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97.

About Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN.TO)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

