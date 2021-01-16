Raymond James Weighs in on InterRent REIT’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15.

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$39.72 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

