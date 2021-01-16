Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.90

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.90 and traded as high as $31.36. Rayonier shares last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 374,530 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,268.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $785,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

