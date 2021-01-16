Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RZREF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. Razor Energy has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 199,200 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 89,440 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 79,902 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

