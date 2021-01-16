Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,800 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the December 15th total of 382,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Recon Technology stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 316,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,145. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.