Redd Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,828.62 or 0.99843655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011397 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00037021 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin.

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

