Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.36. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,946,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

