RedstoneConnect Plc (REDS.L) (LON:REDS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $101.25

RedstoneConnect Plc (REDS.L) (LON:REDS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and traded as low as $101.25. RedstoneConnect Plc (REDS.L) shares last traded at $101.25, with a volume of 76,815 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.25.

About RedstoneConnect Plc (REDS.L) (LON:REDS)

RedstoneConnect Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

