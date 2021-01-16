reflect.finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $586,746.00 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 51.4% against the dollar. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $586,746.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00004222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00050197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00118788 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00251474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00062948 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,478.79 or 0.92688031 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

