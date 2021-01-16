REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $210,042.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,499.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86.

On Friday, January 8th, Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $796,685.34.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,411.24.

On Thursday, December 10th, Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.