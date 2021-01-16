REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $49.95. Approximately 601,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 906,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,200 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $210,042.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,499.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curran Simpson sold 13,312 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $665,733.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $972,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,559 shares of company stock worth $6,309,647 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

