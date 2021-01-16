Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.91. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 35,448.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 4,398,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

