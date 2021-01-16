Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 103,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 50,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)

Relay Medical Corp. develops and sells products in the medical device, consumer health, and health IT industries. The company focuses on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors. It provides HemoPalm, a handheld blood analyzer and single-use cartridge system for point-of-care blood gas and CO-oximetry testing; and Pharmatrac, an AI and data analytics driven personal medication management system for non-adherence to treatment.

