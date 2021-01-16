Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to report sales of $167.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Renasant reported sales of $146.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $665.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.20 million to $678.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $631.53 million, with estimates ranging from $614.50 million to $665.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

RNST stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 286,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Renasant by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

