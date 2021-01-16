Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.71.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $93.13.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after acquiring an additional 387,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,904,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,230,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.