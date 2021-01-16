Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

