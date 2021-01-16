Request Trading Up 15.5% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $34.13 million and $915,197.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00059524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.00512433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00044439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.87 or 0.04180639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012989 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016242 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

