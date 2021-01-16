Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brother Industries, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brother Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $22.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.59. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.20. Brother Industries has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

