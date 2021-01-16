Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Knowles Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Knowles in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Knowles’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of KN stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Knowles by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Knowles by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Knowles by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 630,950 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

