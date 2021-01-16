Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will earn ($3.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.44) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

ORIC stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,794,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 329,014 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 312,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 143,315 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

