Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,585 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.58 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

