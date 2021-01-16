Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

