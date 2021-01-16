Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $53,186.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,617.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,906,861. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

