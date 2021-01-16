Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

