Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 27.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $258.09 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.43.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

