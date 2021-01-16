Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Update

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 31.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $15.79.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 267,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 551.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 157,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

