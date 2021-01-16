Reviewing Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) & Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) and Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Immunotec Global has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Science has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Immunotec Global and Fuse Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Immunotec Global $73.71 million 7.73 -$1.81 million ($0.05) -438.80 Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fuse Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oxford Immunotec Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Oxford Immunotec Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Immunotec Global and Fuse Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Immunotec Global -28.12% -7.52% -6.81% Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oxford Immunotec Global and Fuse Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Immunotec Global 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oxford Immunotec Global currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Oxford Immunotec Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oxford Immunotec Global is more favorable than Fuse Science.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions. It develops and markets T-SPOT.TB test used to test for tuberculosis; and reagents and methods to purify white blood cells for use in immunology assays. In addition, the company offers T-SPOT.CMV, an immune monitoring test for cytomegalovirus (CMV) for the quantification of effector T cells that respond to stimulation by antigens specific for CMV, as well as for the monitoring of CMV-seropositive responses in transplant recipients at various time-points post-transplantation applications. It serves independent laboratories, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary delivery technology for delivering energy, nutrition, and medications to humans in the United States. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency, and microwave transmission network or satellite. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Massapequa, New York.

