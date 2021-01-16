Reviewing Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) and Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Absolute Software and Pharma Mar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma Mar has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Absolute Software and Pharma Mar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pharma Mar 0 1 0 0 2.00

Absolute Software currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Absolute Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than Pharma Mar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Absolute Software and Pharma Mar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A Pharma Mar $96.12 million 18.16 -$12.74 million ($0.48) -197.29

Absolute Software has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Mar.

Summary

Absolute Software beats Pharma Mar on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference. It develops and commercializes Yondelis for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas and for ovarian cancer; and Aplidin for treating multiple myeloma. The company also develops clinical-stage programs, including Lurbinectedin, PM184, and PM14. In addition, it develops and markets diagnostics kits; and develops drugs with therapeutic activity based on reducing or silencing gene expression. Pharma Mar, S.A. was founded in 1986 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

