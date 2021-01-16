Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 69,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 85,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

RVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Beacon Securities upgraded Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$51.26 million and a PE ratio of -6.26.

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) news, Director Wayne Hubert bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,773.09.

About Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

