ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $2.05. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 3,193 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 109.54% and a negative net margin of 282.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.