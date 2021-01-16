REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.04

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.04 and traded as high as $93.68. REX American Resources shares last traded at $90.41, with a volume of 21,471 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $47,666.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,612.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $260,876.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth $229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in REX American Resources by 282.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the third quarter worth $1,294,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in REX American Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in REX American Resources by 157.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.