RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of RF Industries worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of RFIL opened at $5.13 on Friday. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

