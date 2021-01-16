RHI Magnesita N.V. (RHIM.L) (LON:RHIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,816.00

Shares of RHI Magnesita N.V. (RHIM.L) (LON:RHIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,816 ($49.86) and last traded at GBX 3,760 ($49.12), with a volume of 5722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,704 ($48.39).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,474.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,893.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of €0.50 ($0.59) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. RHI Magnesita N.V. (RHIM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 113.99%.

RHI Magnesita N.V. (RHIM.L) Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

