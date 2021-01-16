Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Trading 6.8% Higher

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $5.98. 755,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 211,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

